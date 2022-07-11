Kirkwood Senior Travel Club registration is now open for four fall 2022 trips.
Laura Horton, Kirkwood’s recreation supervisor, said Kirkwood residents and non-residents are welcome to participate. All trips depart from and return to Kirkwood Community Center at 111 S. Geyer Road.
To register online, visit kirkwoodparksandrec.org, or call 314-822-5855. To sign up for trip newsletters from the Kirkwood Senior Travel Club, email HortonL@kirkwoodmo.org.
Cardinals Baseball Game — Thursday, Sept. 8, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cheer on the St. Louis Cardinals as they face the Washington Nationals for less than the cost of a ticket and parking. Seats are in section 234 (third base loge).
The registration deadline is Aug. 25: $55 per person for residents and $60 for non-residents.
Angels & Demons — Thursday, Oct. 20, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Gateway Tours manager Linda Koenig will share stories of hauntings, unusual happenings, miracles and a real-life exorcism on this historical tour. Stops include the Shrine of St. Joseph, St. Nicholas Greek Church, the College Church, lunch at the Bissell Mansion, and the Pink Sisters and Bellefontaine Cemetery.
The registration fee includes motor coach transportation, lunch and all tours. The registration deadline is Oct. 6; $90 per person for residents and $95 for non-residents.
The Great River Road — Wednesday, Nov. 9, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Take in stunning fall colors while exploring the Great River Road of Southern Illinois, recently designated a National Scenic Byway.
The first stop will be at Melvin Price Locks and Dam. Visit the Great Rivers Museum to view the Mississippi River film and tour the lock and dam or view museum exhibits. Next, travel to Pere Marquette State Park to enjoy a family-style fried chicken dinner. Next, take the Brussels Ferry across the Illinois River and stop at Odelehr’s roadside market to buy cider, honey, apple butter, apples and other fall goodies.
The registration fee includes motor coach transportation, lunch and all tours. The registration deadline is Oct. 26; $80 per person for residents and $85 for non-residents.
Tree-mendous Holly-day Trip — Friday, Dec. 16, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tour the 30-room, 12,000-square-foot Stockstrum “Magic Chef” Mansion from 1908 in Compton Heights, decorated for the holidays. Lunch will be served at Zia’s on the Hill. Attendees then will walk a block to purchase cheeses and sausages at Volpi’s Meats, and Italian baked goods at Missouri Baking Company.
The next stop will be Floral Row to visit Walter Knoll Wholesale Florist and view the greenhouses of poinsettias, cyclamen, Christmas Cactus and other holiday plants. Floral designers will be on hand making holiday arrangements. The final stop will be along two blocks of Route 66 in Maplewood — Penzey’s Spices, Vom Fass St. Louis, Kakao Chocolates and Great Harvest Bread Company.
The registration fee includes motor coach transportation, lunch and all tours. The registration deadline is Dec. 1; $110 per person for residents and $115 for non-residents.