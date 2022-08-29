Just minutes off Interstate 44 at Exit 251, a short drive from St. Louis, is a centuries-old historic settlement in the heart of Missouri wine country. Downtown Washington is a historic riverfront town steeped in the roots of Daniel Boone, Lewis and Clark, and countless others.
Experience old-world charm and enjoy a self-guided tour of up to 68 houses, museums, churches and other historic buildings. Art fans will enjoy a litany of creative agencies, studios and galleries.
Eat and drink at numerous wineries, breweries and distilleries, or have a meal in one of Downtown Washington’s many delicious restaurants.
Washington is known for its popular special events. This Saturday, Aug. 27, join local musicians at the Farmers’ Market from 5 to10 p.m. and help fill local food pantries. Admission is a monetary donation or a bag of non-perishable food items.
On Sept. 1, from 6 to 10 p.m., the middle of Main Street will host Farm to Table, a beautiful four-course meal prepared with locally-sourced food and made by local chefs.
Gather at Rennick Riverfront Park on Sept. 22, from 5 to 8 p.m., for local bands, food, beer, wine and children’s activities, all set on the backdrop of the beautiful Missouri River.
The Fall Festival of the Arts & Crafts kicks off at 4 p.m. on Sept. 23, and continues through Sept. 25. The annual event hosts over 75 artisans and crafters with soaps, jewelry, clothing, woodwork, decor, leather, pottery and more. With live music and food all weekend, it’s sure to be a good time.
This year’s Holiday Parade of Lights in Downtown Washington is on Friday, Nov. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. The 2022 theme is Rock and Roll Christmas.
On Dec. 3 from 2 to 8 p.m., celebrate the holidays early with Crawlin’ Around The Christmas Tree, a Christmas-style pub crawl downtown.
Check out www.downtownwashmo.org to learn more.