Just an hour from downtown St. Louis, nestled in the rolling hills on the bluffs of the Missouri River, Augusta awaits those with a spirit of adventure.
A small town with charm from a bygone era, Augusta has something for everyone — historic sites, wineries, restaurants, antiques, specialty stores, access to the Katy Trail, bed and breakfasts, and more.
Augusta Plein Air
The public is invited to watch art created before their eyes at the 19th annual Augusta Plein Air Art Festival, held April 21-30.
Over 100 artists will be scattered about Augusta, as well as the small towns of Defiance and New Melle, capturing the rolling hills of Wine Country, the Missouri River bluff, prosperous farmland, the Katy Trail and historic structures on canvas.
Each day, completed art will be on display and available for purchase at the Augusta Harmonie-Verein hall, 5333 Hackmann Road, as well as on location at special events.
The final judging will be held April 30 in Town Square, 5577 Walnut Street. Shop for that perfect piece of art, witness the award ceremony, participate in hands-on kids’ activities, sample fine wines and spirits, enjoy street food and sit back and enjoy some smooth jazz.
To register to participate, see a full daily schedule or learn more, visit www.augustapleinair.com.
Noboleis Vineyards
Situated on 84 acres in the first designated AVA in the country, Noboleis Vineyards, 100 Hemsath Road, offers panoramic views of the historic, rolling hills of Augusta.
Grab a bottle of award-winning wine grown in the region and produced right on family-owned property. Noboleis’ Wine Flights offer guests a unique tasting experience to enjoy at their leisure on the lawn, under a tented pavilion or in the new indoor seating area overlooking the bustling winery.
Enjoy live music every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. from April through October. Visit the winery for “Noboleis After Hours” each Friday night in season from 5 to 8 p.m. for wine specials and live music to unwind from the week.
Browse around at the “Vineyard Markets” on the first Sunday of every month during season. Sip a glass of wine and enjoy live music while shopping with local vendors set up around the property.
Noboleis Vineyards is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more at www.noboleisvineyards.com.
Washington, Missouri
A short drive from St. Louis is a centuries-old historic settlement in the heart of Missouri wine country.
Experience old-world charm and enjoy a self-guided tour of up to 68 houses, museums, churches and other historic buildings. Art fans will enjoy a litany of creative agencies, studios and galleries.
Eat and drink at numerous wineries, breweries and distilleries, or have a meal in one of Downtown Washington’s many delicious restaurants.
Enjoy Blues music and delicious food at the WashMo BBQ & Bluesfest, April 22 to 24. And don’t miss the Sunset on the Riverfront at Rennick Riverfront Park on the fourth Thursday of each month, April through September.
May 20 to 22 is the 40th annual Art Fair & Winefest. Taste delicious offerings from area wineries and enjoy delicious food, art and live music.
Be sure to check out: www.downtownwashmo.org to learn more.