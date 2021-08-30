Bring the whole family to Springfield, Illinois, for a fun getaway everyone will enjoy. Amusement abounds with historical sites, retail shops, delicious food and so much more.
History buffs won’t want to miss the abundance of Abraham Lincoln attractions. Explore galleries, theaters and historic displays at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum. Walk the streets of Lincoln’s New Salem, visit the restored Lincoln Home and explore the Old State Capitol where Lincoln rose to prominence. Finish off your presidential tour with a visit to the Lincoln Tomb, where lies the remains of the 16th president of the United States, along with his wife and sons.
Pick up a travel passport online and go on one of two adventures including 20 sites, attractions, culinary treasures and museums for tons of memorable fun.
Enjoy some more delicious history with a Signature Horseshoe Sandwich, created in 1928. The name “horseshoe” comes from the shape of the original cut of ham used. Nowadays, enjoy this open-faced sandwich with your choice of meat, two thick slices of Texas Toast, covered with a pile of crispy French fries drenched with homemade cheese sauce.
Explore the essence of Springfield with one of many fun local events. Sip and slurp to your heart’s content at the Springfield Oyster and Beer Festival on Saturday, Sept. 4, from noon to 5 p.m., at the Inn at 835 Boutique Hotel.
From Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, visit Downtown Springfield for the 20th annual International Route 66 Mother Road Festival. After a year hiatus, enjoy this free festival with a night cruise of up to 2,000 classic cars. Meet celebrities, participate in photo ops and enjoy live entertainment, all themed around cars, music and nostalgic fun.
After an exciting day and a delicious meal, tuck in for an evening at one of Springfield’s many hotels, or camp out at numerous campgrounds.
Find more Springfield events, learn more and plan your stay at www.visitspringfieldillinois.com.