As a 1983 graduate of Webster Groves High School, I find the support of parents for adding crop tops to available clothing items for students within the district quite disappointing.
If parents wish to allow overexposure for their daughters at home or in their free time, that becomes a matter of their authority in their homes. However, the school faces the responsibility of establishing a code of decency and reasonable coverage that sets the bar far higher than overly exposed stomachs for our young ladies. Clearly, these mothers seeking to permit such items could do far more to benefit their teen daughters by insisting on a more discreet standard for clothing items than this.
My parents would never have tolerated this low standard of appearance in a place where the emphasis belonged on the educational growth of students rather than the pursuit of attention on compromised standards of dress. Our young people need far more mature guidance than adults who consider open midriffs an acceptable statement about their educational and future professional priorities.
JoAnn Hartmann
Webster Groves