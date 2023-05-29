East met West recently at First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood when two Afghani women prepared a meal of their native foods for approximately 100 people.
The meal, held earlier this month, included Bolani, a flatbread of unleavened dough with a vegetable stuffing; Kabuli Pulao, basmati rice cooked with spices and topped with raisins, nuts and carrots; Mantu, similar to a wonton dumpling and filled with lentils, tomatoes and spices; Lola Kebbab, with minced beef, onion, green chili, tomato and spices; and Goshi E-Fil, known as an “elephant ear,” a sweet pastry sprinkled with cardamon, icing sugar and pistachio.
With the help of many church volunteers, the women cooked in the church kitchen all day to share their culture with the happy recipients of their efforts later that evening.
One volunteer said she soaked the basmati rice for 12 hours on Friday night, and it was a learning experience for all.
Working through the International Institute and Welcome Neighbor STL, the Mission Committee at First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood agreed to adopt two families of Afghan refugees early in 2022.
Both families left Kabul in August 2021, and through various paths, arrived in St. Louis in December of that year. The International Institute helped the families find initial housing, school enrollment, food and more.
The families requested their last names not be used since they have relatives who remain in Afghanistan and do not want to put them in danger.
“The father in one of the families remains in Afghanistan in fear for his life,” said Sharon Croissant, a member of the Mission Committee at First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood.
Croissant noted that contact with the first family was in early January 2022.
“That family consists of the mother, a 25-year-old son, a 19-year-old son and a 15-year-old daughter,” she said. “The 25-year-old had three years of medical school in Kabul, and now works as a surgical assistant at a local hospital. The other children attend Affton High School.
“While the mother has had no previous education, she is taking English classes through various resources,” Croissant added.
First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood came in contact with the second family in April 2022. The family includes a 57-year-old grandmother, her daughter and son-in-law, and a teenage grandson.
Her 31-year-old daughter works at a beauty salon and is taking ESL classes. Her son-in-law, also 31 years old, is fluent in English and works an entry-level job in the optical industry. He is also exploring other options that would make better use of his talents since he has experience running a major logistics operation in Kabul.
The grandmother is also raising a 13-year-old grandson, whose father was murdered by the Taliban. He currently attends Rogers Middle School in Affton.
Welcome Neighbor STL
Welcome Neighbor STL was the conduit for connecting First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood with the Afghan families. The organization, founded in 2016, has helped refugees in St. Louis for many years.
One of its many services is to hold classes for food preparation certification, as cooking is a universal skill. The nonprofit has held “Supper Clubs” around the St. Louis area, which feature food from various cultures prepared by the refugees. The chefs receive 90% of the profits from every event.
Welcome Neighbor STL has grown from pairing volunteers with new American families to teaching English, organizing “Supper Clubs” and catering events, offering driving lessons and citizenship classes, coordinating family outings and holiday gatherings, and helping with COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
After establishing roots in the community, refugees participate in a give back program to make thousands of meals for the unhoused. The “pay it forward” mentality has created a system of lifting people up while giving back and serving the St. Louis community.
“We partner with new refugee families and help them navigate to settle in the St. Louis neighborhoods since they are unfamiliar with the language,” said Kris Maly, a representative of Welcome Neighbor STL. “If you partner, you may be assisting with enrolling kids in school, filling out medical forms, showing them where to get documents like driver’s licenses, and how life is in the United States.
“We also take them to fun places and recreational areas, and have signed some up for swimming so the moms will have someplace to go to with their kids,” added Maly.
Anyone interested in learning more or becoming a volunteer can visit welcomeneighborstl.org/about/contact.