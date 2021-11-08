As a newer Webster resident who lives very near the Douglass Hill proposed development, I am in deep opposition to the project for a wide array of reasons. Though I understand the importance of expanding city revenue, were the project underway when we purchased our home this year, it would absolutely have mitigated our otherwise keen desire to live here.
One great concern I wish to highlight is the ecological damage I believe it will do. I am a member of the Shady Creek Stream Team and have seen how impactful this group of neighbors is to the creek’s improvement and how important ecologically the waterway truly is. I feel it’s preposterous to suggest that the development will not cause increased flooding when considering how much foliage will be removed and how much concrete will be added. The Army Corps of Engineers does not have a good track record on flooding, and its stamp of approval is essentially meaningless in terms of conservation and ecology.
I trust much more the opinion of members of the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Department of Natural Resources that physically worked in the creek and consulted the Shady Creek Stream Team on removal of invasive species, planting of native species, intervention on sewer issues, and other initiatives already being implemented. These are biologists with countless hours of volunteer service in other stream teams in the state, and they believe Shady Creek is important and functioning. Their professional opinion is that it absolutely will be detrimental, causing channeling, flooding downstream and erosion upstream.
The stretch impacted by Douglass Hill does not exist in a vacuum for the creek’s ecology. Does the city actually have impartial counsel on the possible risks and costs of these? It seems like madness to try to push through a TIF that will soon be illegal under bipartisan legislation that considers the huge risks and destructive power of development in flood areas. It doesn’t make ecological, social, or economic sense.
Whether or not one believes in the effects of climate change, it’s impossible to deny that flooding has been an increasing issue. Those of us near it will pay the price in more ways than what is likely to be a much exaggerated net benefit to Webster as a whole.
Sarah Paradoski
Webster Groves