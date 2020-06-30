NOTE: The letter to which this letter responds can be viewed here.
I enthusiastically support the Black Lives Matter movement and the cause of police reform. But when I read last week's letter, "Kirkwood Resident Witnesses Act of Racism," I was surprised to find so little substance under such a bold title.
Ms. Reinbold reports that the officers at one traffic stop (cause unknown) didn't leave that stop to ticket another driver for not having his headlights on, and accuses the officers involved of racism. But you don't have to be an officer yourself to know that officers rarely abandon a traffic stop in progress to go start another, regardless of the driver's race. I have a feeling Ms. Reinbold could have resolved her concerns with a simple question to the officers rather than a dramatic letter to the newspaper. These are tense times for everyone, but dialogue is usually a good first step.
Ted Johnson
Kirkwood