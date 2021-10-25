Paving and maintaining streets in Kirkwood costs a lot of money. In 2015, a city study showed that it would cost $41 million to repave all of our streets, not including those maintained by the county and state (Big Bend, Adams, S. Ballas and Manchester Road). Plus, federal grants have paid millions in matching funds for some recent projects (South Kirkwood Road, Geyer Road, and E. Essex). If the federal transportation bill passes, even more federal dollars will be available. To speed up street projects, Kirkwood voters in November will decide just one ballot issue: Should an additional one-cent sales tax be levied for the next 40 years to pay for transportation projects? The new tax will produce an additional $5 million a year for streets, or about $200 million total. Kirkwood shoppers already pay a 1/2-cent capital sales tax that yields about $2.5 million a year for streets and other capital expenses. In 2015, Kirkwood’s sales tax was 8.613%. It’s now at 9.238%. If the added tax is approved, our base rate will jump to 10.238%. This is higher than most other neighboring municipalities. I’m concerned the higher sales tax will not only hurt persons on limited incomes, but it may even drive some shoppers to go elsewhere instead of shopping local. Paving and maintaining streets costs a lot of money, but an additional one cent sales tax is too much to ask and too much to pay.
Nancy Luetzow
Kirkwood