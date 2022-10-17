I am a retired Kirkwood High School teacher and counselor, and Kevin Johnson was a student of mine. He is scheduled to be executed on Nov. 29. I believe that would be a tragic mistake.
When Kevin was 19, he committed a horrendous crime in killing Sgt. Terry McEntee, a Kirkwood police officer and a father of three. At the time, Kevin was traumatized from witnessing his brother’s death and was in a state of extreme distress. However, nothing can justify or excuse the terrible act of murder that devastated Sgt. McEntee’s family and the entire Kirkwood community.
Kevin is no longer that angry 19 year old. He is now 36, a loving father and grandfather, and a positive role model for the other prisoners. He is asking for clemency and life in prison without parole. You can view an interview with Kevin and those who know him by visiting https://tinyurl.com/426w6k7b.
For those who seek the death penalty in this case, I would ask: What will that accomplish? Kevin is not a threat to anyone, and it has been proven that the death penalty does not deter others from committing murder.
I do understand the impulse toward “an eye for an eye,” but I would argue that is less about justice and more about revenge. Killing Kevin will only compound the previous tragedy and deprive one more child of their father. And none of this will bring back Sgt. McEntee. Adding a second tragedy does not erase the first.
Pam Hughes
Retired Kirkwood School District Teacher and Counselor