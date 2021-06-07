Dear Cousin Pete,
I saw your letter in the WKT last week and felt a need to add my two cents. The article your comment was based on was about students at Webster Groves High School who had first-hand experience of being bullied for their race and culture. They started by forming a safe space for Asian students to gather, share food and culture, and build confidence in themselves.
They sought to solve the problem of bigotry by educating people with little knowledge of their culture, and finding common ground. In the process, they raised funds to help a fellow Asian student whose mother was killed by a gunman who hated Asians. Teachers and the principal expressed pride in their efforts.
Regarding the naming of pandemics: Continue your research on country names of pandemics. Find out if the citizens of those countries at those times were ostracized for the illness. As one source, contact the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Hatewatch files and see how the impact of comments made during political campaigns instigated actions by followers. Research viruses, where they come from and how they spread.
Now, imagine if you were teaching history at a high school and this subject came up. How would you help the students make sense of racism when they had experienced its cruelty firsthand? Then imagine delivering a meal to an elderly Asian citizen. How you would feel if, when they opened the door, they had a black eye and broken arm after being attacked on the street for their race.
“Sticks and stones can break your bones, but words can never hurt you” ... I’m not sure this is true anymore. Words can inspire and words can instigate. It’s all in the understanding of the heart of the listener.
Ana Grace
Webster Groves