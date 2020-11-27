EDITOR’S NOTE: The last paragraph of Jim McQuie’s letter published last week was cut due to space limitations. The paragraph appears below:
I would like to add additional thanks about the kindness I received from so many people in Kirkwood when I recently experienced a fall on my walk.
In addition to the help from several neighbors, I would like to give one final thank you to Essence (health care provider), which allowed Kirkwoodian Dr. Zehnder and PA Elle to treat me despite being out of network.
I would like to give another big thank you to Missouri Baptist Hospital’s emergency room staff including Dr. Romo, Dr. Ochner and nurses Terry and Meghan. Keep Kirkwood Kind!
Jim McQuie
Kirkwood