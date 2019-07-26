Reading the article on using the honorific Mx. took me back several decades to the hoopla surrounding the honorific Ms.
There were those who thought a marital-status neutral address for women would bring about Armageddon. It would be so confusing. Children would be thrown into fits of anxiety and despair over which address to use. Added to that, people wanted to start using police officer, firefighter, and humankind instead of policeman, fireman and mankind. How would society survive?
Somehow we managed. That’s the beauty of a living language – it can adapt and change. I don’t imagine Mx. will send the Kirkwood School District MAP scores plummeting. (Miss and Mrs. are both shortened forms of Mistress. Imagine the confusion of bringing that back into common usage.)
Kirkwood