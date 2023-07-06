Mallette, Adam B., of Columbia, Missouri, passed away on June 17, 2023, at the age of 34. He was the beloved husband of Karri (Birch) Mallette, and father to Mavrik, age 4, and Zoey, age 2 months.
Adam was the cherished son of Kent and Julie (Higginbotham) Mallette; brother and brother-in-law to Emily (Mallette) and Paul Gohdes; son-in-law to Jim and Donna Birch; and brother-in-law to Klay Birch and Allison Borawski. He was a loving uncle to Eleanor and Wesley Gohdes and Gavin Birch. He was dearly loved by his grandparents, Jerry and Mona Higginbotham of Webster Groves, Missouri; and Gene and Pat Mallette of Newtown, Missouri. Adam was an adored nephew of Steve and Lisa (Higginbotham) Sherrill; Neal and Alyson (Biggs) Higginbotham; Kim and Angela Mallette; Denny and Teresa Daum; and Kirk and Marcie Mallette. Adam was close to all 13 of his cousins.
Adam was born in Independence, Missouri, on Sept. 17, 1988. He lived the first four years of his life in Odessa, Missouri, with his parents, Kent of Newtown and Julie of Webster Groves. In 1991, the Mallette family moved to Webster Groves and welcomed Adam’s sister, Emily, the following year. Church, family, and friends were the center of his upbringing.
The Mallettes camped twice a year throughout Adam’s youth with the Sherrill, Higginbotham, Davis, and Csolak families. Adam had a passion for sports, was athletic, and loved playing basketball, soccer, and baseball. He had a creative side, as well, enjoying painting, drawing, and creative writing.
After graduating from Webster Groves High School, Adam attended Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri. He was a proud member of the Kappa Alpha Order, where he met lifelong friends. He was an active part of campus life, played basketball all four years as a Blue Jay, and was an active alumnus.
Adam met the love of his life, Karri Birch, at Westminster, and they married on Oct. 18, 2014. Karri said, “We lived a wonderful love story from beginning to end. We balanced each other in every way. The legacy of our beautiful marriage will aways be alive in my heart.”
Adam loved fatherhood and was devoted to his “best bud,” Mavrik, and his beautiful newborn daughter, Zoey.
Adam’s family lives in Columbia, Missouri, where he worked for Woodruff, a marketing agency, as a digital ads manager. Prior to that, he worked for Bucket Agency and Westminster College.
In his free time, Adam enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved playing and coaching basketball, playing golf, working out and doing yoga, shopping for shoes and clothes, and attending music festivals. Throughout his life, those who knew Adam felt he had a heart of gold, infectious energy and smile, and was a selfless soul with a carefree demeanor. He was kind to all.
Adam suffered a seizure in January 2023, and again in April, which led to an anoxic brain injury. Doctors never determined a cause for the seizures, and he remained in a coma for eight weeks before passing. Adam was an organ donor, and it gives those who knew and loved him peace knowing he’ll continue to positively impact lives in the future.
Adam’s family will honor him by establishing a scholarship for underprivileged individuals to attend Westminster College. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating at the following web address: bit.ly/AdamMalletteFund.