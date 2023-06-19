In response to Joe Hoffman’s letter (WKT June 9) regarding the return of his lost wallet, I am sincerely happy the property was returned. However, attributing this to “Christian values” is a disservice to the person who went out of their way to do a good deed. Unless Mr. Hoffman withheld information in his letter, he has no knowledge of the personal beliefs of this “Good Samaritan.”
The gentleman showed his moral code and ethics were strong. This has nothing to do with his personal religious beliefs. It was not “thoughts and prayers” that brought Mr. Hoffman’s wallet back, but the deliberate and intentional action of a good person.
Michael Jennings - Webster Groves