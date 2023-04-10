When the leading cause of death for our nation’s children is gun violence, you would think there would be a national “Moonshot” for that. We can’t accept this as normal. Let your representatives and senators know you want action. Get involved by joining or donating at momsdemandaction.org, sandyhookpromise.org, bradyunited.org or any of the many other gun violence prevention initiatives.
The Sandy Hook Promise has online violence prevention training and resources for educators, parents, students and community members, and they have documented success. It takes all of us to demand better for our kids, for our teachers and for our communities.
Liz Backus
Kirkwood