I am a USA Pickleball Ambassador and wish to correct some of the comments in a recent letter from Martha Conway (Mailbag, Dec. 2).
Pickleball is in fact the fastest-growing sport in America. Why? Because it is a social and active sport. Both seniors and young people can play the game. It has done great things for the seniors who can no longer play tennis or racquetball. I play in a group of 400 players, many over the age of 70. We exercise, laugh and discuss family issues between games.
There are not a million articles written about the noise level of pickleball. According to a professional hearing audiologist at California State
University (San Marcos), the average noise level of a pickleball court measures around 70 decibels at 100 feet and 64 decibels at 200 feet. For comparison, the average conversation level is around 60 decibels. The average level of a lawnmower is 95 decibels, and the average for a dog barking is 90 decibels. We hear both every summer day in our neighborhoods. Did you know that children playing together can exceed 90 decibels when they’re excited?
Now, the good news. There are acoustic baffles you can add to a pickleball court. There is one other way to get used to the pickleball sound ... start playing the game. It will become music to your ears! Note: St. Louis is ranked fifth for the best place to play pickleball in America, according to the USA Pickleball Association.
Ernie Schlute
Des Peres