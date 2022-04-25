Imagine how tired Sandy Baker might really be if she and her family were targeted by decades of racially driven restricted covenants and public policy. NPR reported just last fall that such covenants remain on 30,000 properties in the St. Louis area, more than 50 years after the Fair Housing Act. Reading books such as “Citizen Brown” by University of Iowa professor Colin Gordon might enlighten her perspective, since acknowledging past racial bias helps heal wounds rather that further dividing us.
Kevin Miller
Kirkwood