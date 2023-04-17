Des Peres City Clerk Amanda Hurley recently received the official designation of Certified Municipal Clerk from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.
Wildwood City Clerk Megan EldridgeWildwood and Florissant City Clerk Savanna Burton presented Hurley with a plaque honoring her designation at a recent meeting of the Des Peres Board of Aldermen.
Hurley became Des Peres city clerk in December 2021, and received her Missouri Certified Municipal Clerk designation late last year. She achieved both recognitions in a shorter time than average.