Two new Webster art events debuted this past weekend, each attracting an appreciative audience estimated at 150 or more. On Saturday, our “Follow Your HeART!” 2-D Fine Arts Show, exclusively for our community’s amateur artists, was held at McCaughen & Burr Fine Arts Gallery in Old Webster. It featured 67 different wonderful and unique works of art from 40 exceptionally creative amateur artists, ranging from age 5 to 76!
On Sunday, our “Gospelfest” concert was celebrated at Emmanuel Episcopal Church and featured a glorious union of 14 different Black & white amateur performers (with a few professionals included), from soloists to choirs and from the young to the young at heart, singing 26 different inspirational gospel songs.
These two events were proof positive that in our self-proclaimed “City of the Arts,” Webster Groves has a very deep and extraordinarily creative community of amateur artists who do not create art, sing or act for money, but for the pure joy, love and fun of it. As such, they are so grateful for the opportunity for their fellow neighbors and residents to publicly experience, appreciate and celebrate their collective talents.
Such community art events like these exist for only two reasons: 1) To bring people together, and 2) To have fun! Thanks to these amateur artists and audiences, and if their smiles and positivity are the prime measurements of success, I’d say both events achieved their goals beautifully!
Thank YOU all! We are One Webster Together!
Dave Buck
Webster Groves