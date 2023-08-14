I agree with Sarah Miller’s ideas about supporting seniors and grandkids in need (WKT Mailbag, July 31). Congress should absolutely increase eligibility for the Child Tax Credit. It should also help meet the nutritional needs of children and seniors by crafting a farm bill this year that fully funds the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) without adding additional obstacles that restrict access to it.
In 2022, more than 65% of nationwide SNAP participants were in families with children, and over 36% were in families with members who are older adults or disabled. Our senators Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt, and our representatives Cori Bush and Ann Wagner, should also support incentives that allow SNAP participants to purchase more fresh fruits and vegetables.
Everyone should have access not just to enough food to eat, but enough nutritious food to help them lead healthy and productive lives.
Cynthia Changyit Levin
Town and Country