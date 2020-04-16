Residents age 60 and above began receiving applications this week for absentee ballots for the June 2 city and school elections.
Return envelopes are provided to return applications to the St. Louis County Election Board. They must be returned by May 20.
An elections board letter in the mailing notes that the applications were sent out because of the coronavirus. It noted that the Centers for Disease Control has found that certain groups are more at risk for severe reactions to COVID-19, including people over 60, as well as those with asthma problems or compromised immune systems.
“However, just being 60 or over is not a qualification for an absentee ballot,” said Rick Stream, a director of elections with the commission. “There is a checklist of reasons for why you need an absentee ballot, and being 60 or over is not a qualifying reason.”
Absence from the county on election day or caring for a person with a disability does qualify.
“There already has been some confusion about this,” said Stream. “People read the letter and think, ‘I am 60, I can get an absentee ballot.’ Then they read the checklist and find they don’t meet one of the criteria.”
Stream said he suspects that many people will “fudge” on the criteria because they do not want to be in a polling place with a lot of people, especially when the Centers for Disease Control says the virus is highly contagious and can be lethal. About 30,000 Americans have died from the pandemic thus far this year.
“Fear of catching an illness is not a valid reason to get an absentee ballot, but we’re not going to follow up to see if an applicant accurately filled out the criteria,” said Stream. “In the 2018 election, a lot of applicants said they were going to be out of town. I suspect they were in the county when the election happened.
“There is no absentee ballot police who are going to follow up on you and check to see if you filled out your application correctly,” Stream continued. “We do not have the manpower or the employees to do that kind of thing. It can’t be done.”
In the mailing to county voters over age 60, the application for the June 2 election is a blue form. An application for the Aug. 4 primary election is a pink form, and the application for the Nov. 3 presidential election is a yellow form.
The pink form is due on July 22. The yellow form is due on Oct. 21. All three can be sent in the same self-addressed envelope.
Concerns over absentee ballots and proposals to make Missouri a mail-in ballot state for the August primary and November presidential election are expected to come up when the state legislature reconvenes in Jefferson City on April 27.
The pandemic has some state politicians arguing that there should be no penalty threat for filing for an absentee ballot, even if there is not absolute adherence to any of the criteria. Expanded voting options has become an issue in the governor’s race between incumbent Republican Mike Parson and Democrat challenger Nicole Galloway, who now serves as state auditor.
Galloway wants, at a minimum, a no-excuse absentee ballot because she said people should not have to risk their health in a democracy in order to vote. Parson said the election system is fine in Missouri and major changes should not be made out of fear.