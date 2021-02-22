The proposed stimulus bill is $1.9 trillion. There are fewer than 350 million people in the United States, but using that number and assuming every man, woman and child gets $2,000, the total is $7 billion. Where is the other $1.2 trillion going?
Every person flying into the U.S. must have a negative COVID-19 test, even citizens of the U.S. Illegal aliens released into this country under the new rules are not tested.
President Biden’s new rule allows men/boys who consider themselves female to participate in female sports competitions. Picture the day when some high school rolls out a first line in basketball that has a 6-foot, 9-inch center and four other players at 6-foot, 4-inches who are physiologically male. What happens when they win the state championship?
Does it seem to you, as it does to me, that many of our officials, including Dr. Fauci and many media outlets, strive to keep us in fear and anxiety over over COVID-19 despite the science? Opening the schools seems like an example as well as the fearful and horrible new strains.
I think we all want to keep disinformation from public discourse, but your truth may be someone else’s disinformation. Very confusing.
Daniel R. O’Neill
Glendale