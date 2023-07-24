Thanks to the men and women who joyfully witnessed for life in the Fourth of July parade in Webster Groves. The defense of life is not just a woman’s issue, as stated in a recent letter to the Times (Jeff Rifkin, Mailbag, July 14).
Abortion is a moral and cultural issue that affects all of us. When the life of a unique, living human being is devalued, and destroying that life is accepted and promoted, then all human life is devalued. Today’s rampant crime and disrespect for our fellow man is one tragic consequence of that mindset.
Close to 65 million human beings have been aborted in the last 50 years in the U.S. — more than the combined population of over 18 states. This stunning loss of our fellow citizens has affected our society in countless ways. Who among them could have cured cancer and other diseases, or been a great musician or artist. What peacemakers, teachers, dreamers and potential friends were destroyed in the womb?
It is a scientific fact that life begins at conception when 23 chromosomes from the father join with 23 chromosomes from the mother and become a self-metabolizing creature with human DNA. Everything that is necessary for human life and development is present at conception. Nature provides a safe and healthy environment in the mother’s womb for that new life to grow and develop. The fathers of those children are culturally and naturally expected to be the protectors of those unborn children and their mothers.
Thanks to the many men who recognize their God-given responsibility to defend life at all stages.
Pam Fichter
Warson Woods