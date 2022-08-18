Abigail Swofford

Swofford, Abigail, left us too soon on July 21, 2022.
Abby was born to Michael and Rebecca (Mohan) on Aug. 15, 1981, and became the younger sister to Nathan and Ben. She was a devoted granddaughter to Carol J. Mohan of Kirkwood.
Abby is survived by her husband of 18 years, Owen Scott; and loving son, 7-year-old Leo.
Abby was known for masterly organizing of float trips and game nights. She hosted many gatherings with cousins and neighbors. Abby used her light to warm her friends and brighten the world around her. As a strong woman, she spoke up for those who needed a voice and left a mark on their lives.
Abby brought out the best in everyone. We will miss her kind heart, creativity, artistry, humor, honesty, inspiration, spirit of adventure, determination, passion for justice and her love of life. Donations can be made in her memory to the ALS Association St. Louis Regional Chapter — tinyurl.com/mp658na9 — and also to World Central Kitchen, an organization with a mission to feed people in crisis: wck.org.