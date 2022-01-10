Residents of Aberdeen Heights senior living community in Kirkwood recently came together for the third year to create 50 three-car wooden Trains for Tots. About 15 residents enjoyed sharing their time, woodworking skills, equipment and other resources to bring a smile to the faces of area children. A train was given to each child in the preschool class at nearby Robinson Elementary School. Some of the trains went to a holiday market for children in the inner city, and several were contributed to the Toys for Tots collection at a local fire house. Pictured above, resident Tom Green glues wheels to axles. | photo courtesy of Aberdeen Heights
Prime Times