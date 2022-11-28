The Woodworking Club at Aberdeen Heights recently completed its annual project of constructing 50 wooden three-car toy trains.
The Aberdeen Heights senior living community has a fully-equipped woodworking shop, led by retired industrial technology teacher Alice Mohr. More than 20 residents participated to saw, drill, sand and paint the toy trains.
This is the fourth year residents have built the trains to help brighten the lives of children during the holidays. Each year, roughly 10 of the trains are sold to cover the expenses. The remainder are donated to organizations like Toys for Tots, LifeWise and the Ronald McDonald House.