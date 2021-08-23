Our gutless, disastrous abandonment of the men, women and children of Afghanistan is incomprehensible.
Our merciless, reckless, irresponsible abandonment is a grave insult to every soldier who gave their life attempting to protect the people of Afghanistan. Our spineless cut and run shows the world our moral weakness and that our word is meaningless.
We have lost worldwide respect that will not be recovered in our lifetime. What can we do about it? We have to vote, and let’s start by ending our “lifetime politicians” terms in office. Senators should be limited to two six-year terms and Congressmen to four two-year terms. That would be a start.
Our political leaders are a bunch of weak cowards and our enemies will take advantage every chance they get — watch out.
Ray Barrett
Des Peres