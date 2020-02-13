Brown, Aaron Wesley of Kirkwood passed away on February 1, 2020 at age 38. He was a graduate of Kirkwood High and thereafter graduated from Butler University with honors. His legacy was LOVE which he showed to all in spite of chronic pain and suffering. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandfather, Lloyd Olson, and his grandparents Wesley and Marian Brown. He leaves behind his dear brother, Tyler Brown and mother Tami Olson along with grandmother Dorothy Olson of Kirkwood; his father and stepmother Kevin and Jean Brown, and family of Independence, Missouri and step siblings.
A private memorial was held on Feb. 4.