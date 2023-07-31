In a deep, corner lot off Key West Avenue and Kuhlman Lane, yellow daylilies and pink roses are blooming, and elephant ears provide a vibrant green backdrop — standing in stark contrast to a vacant home that was condemned there after last summer’s historic flooding in Webster Groves.
A year later, homeowner Bridget Moran, who spent countless hours planting those flowers during the pandemic, is still waiting on state and federal emergency management agencies to decide if her home is approved for a buyout.
The last communication she received about her property was in April, informing her that the city had turned over the necessary paperwork to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), which now needs to submit it to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
With her home uninhabitable, Moran spent the first two months after the flood displaced and living in hotels. In October, she secured a small rental home on her own in St. Louis’ Dogtown neighborhood, where she pays $1,200 a month for 700 square feet, with no basement or driveway.
What she would like now is to rebuild on her property. But she is sitting tight, waiting to see what FEMA decides.
Abby DeShane’s home in the 800 block of North Forest Avenue was also substantially damaged in the flood of July 2022, which filled the house with about three feet of water in less than an hour, requiring a fire department rescue to get out.
DeShane estimates she lost 80% of her belongings, including her vehicle. Her home went on the market earlier this month. She has purchased a house in central Illinois and will be moving in August.
“I never wanted to sell it because I don’t think the land should be rebuilt with another home, even an elevated one,” she said. “But I’m running out of options. I have no faith in Webster Groves, SEMA or FEMA that this will come to resolution in a timely manner. I am of retirement age and I have to think of my future.”
While DeShane is moving on and out of the area, she would like to see improvements to two components of the disaster relief process.
“If I had one word to request of our government officials at all levels, it would be compassion, in which I feel the city council was extremely lacking,” she said. “The second word would be speed. People can’t wait when they’ve lost everything.”
Government’s Role
DeShane said there was a flurry of calls to and from FEMA and its representatives in the first month after the flood, but nothing since.
DeShane and several of her neighbors attended city council meetings where she said they were met with a mixture of sympathy for their situation and blame for having purchased homes in a floodplain.
“It was frustrating to say the least,” DeShane said.
Moran has been reimbursed by FEMA for $700 a month toward rent, though she said it took until January 2023 before she received the first payment. She also must continue to submit requests for rental reimbursement — a process, she said, that is lengthy and convoluted. Her application has sometimes been denied despite her submissions being identical.
“It’s just been a fight with them,” she said. “People think you get FEMA money and you’ll be fine, and that’s not the case. I’m fortunate that I had some money saved and I don’t have a mortgage payment. But I don’t know what people without savings do in these situations.”
Moran has also received $35,000 in federal money to repair her home. That money will be deducted from the purchase price if FEMA approves federal funds toward a buyout.
SEMA
City officials in Webster Groves confirmed this month they are waiting for SEMA to send the application regarding buyout eligibility for the six homes to FEMA, and they have not received a time line on when FEMA will make a decision.
According to Katy Linnenbrink, SEMA’s public information director, there are two different programs through which local jurisdictions can apply for flood buyouts — the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP), which is funded following a federally declared disaster, and the Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) program, which is a competitive, non-disaster program funded annually. Participation in the National Flood Insurance Program is a requirement for FMA.
Four of the Webster properties were submitted under the HMGP program, and Linnenbrink said SEMA is currently reviewing and finalizing applications for submission to FEMA by an Aug. 8 deadline.
Two of the Webster properties were submitted under the FMA program, and those have been submitted to FEMA. FEMA anticipates selections for review under the FMA program by the end of this month, according to Linnenbrink.
Homeowners have been told the process can take upward of 18 months, meaning they may be waiting half a year more before a decision is reached.
Moran said she expects it will be at least another six months before she hears anything, which means continuing to live in limbo.
In an Aug. 2, 2022, letter from Webster’s building commissioner declaring her home substantially damaged, she was informed the total damages on her property were assessed at $91,928. Her adjusted property value was $67,600.
The letter also said that the structure must be brought into compliance with the city’s floodplain ordinance. To do so, it must be elevated, moved outside of the floodplain or demolished.
A Personal Toll
As staggering as the financial cost of the flood is, Moran said it pales in comparison to the emotional toll it has taken.
“I love that house and that spot,” she said of the property where she lived for nearly a decade, which had belonged to her ex-husband’s grandmother before that.
Though the property had flooded before, Moran said it never reached anything like the level it did last summer. She had no flood insurance at the time because she canceled her previous policy after a prior flood damaged her basement and she was reimbursed for a furnace, but nothing else.
In that event, the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) claimed responsibility for the flooding and installed a grinder pump in her front yard to protect against future backups.
“I thought the issue with MSD backing up had been fixed and it didn’t make sense to carry a policy that wasn’t going to really cover my losses,” Moran said. “In all the years we’ve been here, the creek has never jumped the bank like that.”
Like DeShane, Moran said the process has been all consuming.
“I’ve been highly frustrated with the system. It’s been a really tough year — it just beat me down,” Moran said.
Getting By With a Little Help
Today, Moran is feeling more optimistic, thanks in part to family, friends and community members.
Shortly after the flood, her son, a St. Louis firefighter, and his co-workers showed up to load dumpsters of damaged items and remove them from her property. Friends set up Amazon wish lists to help replace what was destroyed. A Facebook group called “Webster Sunshine,” comprised of community members looking for ways to help their neighbors, even collected money to give her support.
“I literally had nothing, and it was really nice just to know that people care, including people you don’t even know,” she said.
For DeShane, flood and contents insurance allowed her to stay out of debt. Her car insurance, along with a fundraiser organized by friends, helped her buy a new car.
“I was luckier than my neighbors,” DeShane said. “I had good friends who put me up for a month after the flood and another friend with a rental in Kirkwood that I moved into in September 2022.”
Community Impact/Action
The homes of Moran and DeShane were among 34 properties in Webster Groves damaged by what has been labeled a once-every-500-year event.
The National Weather Service reported that roughly 25% of the area’s normal annual rainfall fell in about 12 hours, and the highest six-hour total (7.68 inches) surpassed the normal amount of rain for the months of July and August combined.
Of the impacted properties, six homes and one commercial property were substantially damaged (meaning 50%or more damaged). Those homeowners, along with homeowners of six lesser-damaged properties, requested buyouts.
All 12 homes were discussed at a city council meeting last November, where Webster Groves city officials favored pursuing buyouts for the six substantially damaged homes — all of which are currently vacant, according to city officials.
The city’s fiscal year 2024 budget, approved earlier this month, includes funding to acquire the properties should FEMA approve them for purchase, according to Jenny Starkey, director of public affairs and engagement for the city of Webster Groves.
Council members would still need to vote to approve the buyouts, but no council action can be taken until full information is available from FEMA, Starkey added.
A FEMA-approved buyout would mean federal emergency funds would cover a portion of the cost of the home and the city would cover the remainder.
For several months following the flooding, city officials wrestled with the city’s role in flooded private property. With no legal obligation to purchase the properties, city officials considered whether acquiring those properties was fiscally responsible.
If purchased, the properties would come with stipulations, including that they cannot have structures built on them — meaning they likely would be rolled into the city’s green space planning as part of ongoing flood mitigation.
In other preventative steps, the city is looking to culvert replacements to address flooding, according to Todd Rehg, Webster’s director of public works.
A design and planning are underway for a culvert replacement at the often-flooded intersection of Elm and Kirkham, and the city has received a federal grant to fund 80% of the construction costs. There is also a replacement culvert being designed at Gore and Kirkham, which will be a few years out.
The city has also recently signed a contract for its stormwater master plan update, which will begin with a survey of flood issues and an evaluation of the areas where flooding is a known issue.
Webster Groves Fire Chief Brett Ellis said his department, too, has improved its position for emergency response after last summer’s flooding involved multiple water rescues.
The department is now outfitting each riding position for all front-line apparatus with a personal flotation device, 75-foot throw bag, a helmet and a knife. In addition to the on-duty equipment, the city purchased a 14-foot inflatable rescue boat for the fire department that can carry eight people total, with additional rescue gear.
As part of Webster’s water operations team, nine firefighter/paramedics have obtained certifications in water operations and are currently undergoing a certification course as boat operators. Rescuer-specific gear is being ordered for each of the water team members.
“The team will not only be prepared for the next water emergency in Webster Groves, but also be an asset for the region,” Ellis said.