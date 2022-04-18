As the mom of two adult sons, I sometimes envy my friends with adult daughters, the ones who call them every day, drink wine on their back porch and share mani/pedis. Wait, wasn’t that once my job?
I can say with absolute certainty my boys do not call me every day. But we have our own things: college football, Cardinals baseball and Wordle.
Matt, 28, is a lawyer in Chicago and Jack, 25, is a realtor in St. Louis. Both have long flown the nest, leaving their dad and I to fend for ourselves. Somehow, we are getting by just fine without them. But they are our children. You want to know every day that they are alive and breathing — and perhaps making a meaningful contribution to society.
So you find a balance with adult sons, and try not to go overboard. I have learned that the quickest way to alienate a millennial is to complain about their generation’s obsession with technology while checking Facebook on your phone. Or that it’s probably not the best idea in the weekly phone call to ask about a post on their girlfriends’ Instagram pages.
And so I relish days like Opening Day, when Jack invited me to stop by for a beer at his Ballpark Village office. It’s not an everyday thing, but I’ll take it.
And Wordle, the word game that at one point in January had 45 million daily users. It’s now a New York Times puzzle after the media company paid a reported seven figures for the game. And it’s now our thing, too.
The premise is simple: A player has six tries to guess a five-letter word. After the initial guess, clues are given as to whether any letters are in the right spot, and you learn as you go. The game has no ads, no time limit and can only be played once a day. Then you get a shareable report — a set of boxes — that Wordle players can instantly decipher.
So now, first thing every morning, I pour a cup of coffee and bring up the Wordle on my phone, knowing full well I am six steps — or fewer — from a “have a good day, love you!” text to my boys.
I could do that without Wordle, but this adds an element of play and tells them I really don’t need to know every detail of their lives. I just need to know they are alive and breathing. And at some point each day, I’ll get a text in return, and I’m never so happy to see those little boxes with a “Love you too, Mom.”
“I’m the Lou Gehrig of Wordle,” Jack said proudly, when I told him I was writing a column about all this. “I show up every day.”
Baseball history and Wordle in one sentence. The kid is good. Now if any moms of adult daughters are up for a mani/pedi, please let me know.