Looking for a stay-cation? Get away at the Saint Louis Zoo, home to over 14,000 animals and 90 acres explore.
A day at the Zoo is a fun and affordable way for families to spend time together; admission is free! From animal exhibits to beloved attractions like the Zooline Railroad and Conservation Carousel, there’s no shortage of things to do. Through Aug. 14, the Zoo is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
From 4 to 7 p.m. on Fridays through Aug. 12, enjoy music and relax with drinks at the Schnuck Family Plaza with free Jungle Boogie concerts. And on July 27, from 5 to 8:30 p.m., adults ages 21 plus can enjoy an exclusive Night at the Zoo. Admission includes two drinks, complimentary rides on the carousel and railroad, and entry into various attractions. Advanced tickets required.
Keep up with future event announcements, purchase tickets and learn more at www.stlzoo.org.