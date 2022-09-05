It saddens me that we need to respond to the latest climate misinformation from Clintel, the “World Climate Declaration” document challenging the threats of global warming. This should not be taken as science at all, as it is from a well known front for climate misinformation, it is signed by people in the oil industry, and most importantly, it is incorrect.
A study of over 88,000 peer-reviewed studies have over 99% agreement that rapid climate change is happening beyond what would be considered resulting from natural causes, and humans are largely responsible.
There has been a well-funded campaign of fake information from the oil industry for decades, and this latest publication repeats the same old themes. Consider the idea posted that “CO2 is not a pollutant — it is essential,” as if that means it is just good. Apply that reasoning to salt ... tell your doctor that since salt is essential to life, you are going to eat all you can, and all the blather about high blood pressure is obviously the anti-salt misinformation industry. He will react as we all should, to this latest declaration, and respond with “Nonsense!”
Richard Schnure
Kirkwood