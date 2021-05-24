I was pleased to see the article about Lynne Jackson being honored by the DAR (WKT, May 14). As the great-great granddaughter of Dred Scott and founder and president of the Dred Scott Heritage Foundation, Jackson has contributed remarkably to the education about her ancestors and their historical struggle.
My great-great-grandfather, William H. Herndon, was in college when that Supreme Court decision came down, and he was outraged by it. He became an avid abolitionist and advocate of the equality of the races. He eventually became Abraham Lincoln’s law partner and biographer. Originally from the South, he said: “I love the South but hate her institutions.”
Providentially, a descendant of slaves and another — a descendant of an abolitionist — have become close friends. To think a century later two such ancestors would become acquainted and then friends is more than a coincidence. It was providence that two Christian women recognize. Thank you Webster-Kirkwood Times for sharing Mrs. Lynne Jackson, her accomplishment, and her well-deserved honor with the rest of us.
Helen Louise Herndon
Kirkwood