Community Days was such a welcomed and wonderful celebration this year. A huge thank you to the organizations and individuals that provided these four days of great events.
Our gratitude goes to Eden Theological Seminary for the peaceful and beautiful setting for the carnival; to the Webster Groves Lions Club, whose persistence and incredible amount of work and organization made the carnival (and their fabulous BBQ) possible; to the volunteer parade marshals, who ensured that this was a safe and fun experience for all; to the Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Department, which organized a fabulous fireworks display with caution and care; to the Webster Groves Police Department officers who gave up time with their own families to ensure that our Community Days was carried out safely; to the many sponsors of the events; and to those who gave their time and effort in any way — so much of it behind the scenes — to make this emergence from COVID and celebration of our community peaceful and memorable.
Thank you, thank you.
Mayor Gerry Welch
Webster Groves