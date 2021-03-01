Less than six months after a skateboarding accident fractured Lili Gregov’s skull and left her in a neck brace, the Webster Groves High School junior broke the school record for the 50 freestyle at the state championships.
The 17-year-old competed in four events at the state meet last weekend and now holds the Webster Groves High School record in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.52 seconds. It also earned her sixth place overall in the event at the Class 1 Girls Swimming and Diving Championships held Saturday, Feb. 20, at the St. Peters Rec-Plex. The Webster Groves High School girls swimming and diving team also took sixth place overall in the Class 1 championships.
Gregov, who’s been swimming since she was in fourth grade, broke the previous Webster High record of 24.56 seconds held by former student and now assistant swim coach Mikayla Kempf.
“I looked at the scoreboard, but I really didn’t believe it,” Gregov said, noting she’s had her sights set on breaking the record since the beginning of her sophomore year. “I looked over at Coach Mikayla who was throwing her arms up, yelling and smiling. After I got out of the water, we were hugging and we were both crying. It was amazing. Just to be there was a feat in and of itself.”
For Gregov to compete at the state meet — much less break a school record and earn multiple medals — is something of a miracle. A longtime skateboarder, the teen fell while skateboarding on Sept. 28, 2020. When she woke up in the hospital, she was in a neck brace with a fractured skull. She had also partially lost her hearing, as well as her sense of smell and taste. Fortunately, she still had motor function in her arms and legs.
“The fracture (in my skull) was seven centimeters long,” she said. “There was bleeding around my brain and swelling, but luckily no actual brain damage.”
Gregov, who was out of the neck brace after three weeks and has since regained her hearing and sense of smell and taste, knows it could have been much worse.
“If I had hit my head that hard in a different way, it might have been a fall I would not have gotten up from,” she said. “I got the best possible outcome for how severe of an injury it was, and knowing how lucky I got is something I’ve used to help me.”
Gregov, who began swimming competitively on a club team in seventh grade, was determined to turn her good fortune into something even greater.
Despite the excruciating headaches from the skull fracture and severe concussion she suffered, Gregov had her sights set on getting back in the water. When she did get back poolside, she wasn’t allowed to do flip turns, dive off the blocks or participate in meets. She was often too dizzy to swim.
After a handful of practices, she competed in her first meet in December, but had a constant headache for two weeks afterward. But after another meet in January, she only had a minor headache the following day.
“It wasn’t until about two weeks before state that I could go to all the practices and really swim hard and fast again,” she said.
Not only did she swim fast in the 50-yard freestyle at state, she also swam her personal best in the 100-yard freestyle, placing eighth with a time of 54.51 seconds. She was also the anchor for the team’s 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay, and they placed fourth in both.
As excited as Gregov is about her personal bests at state, she’s just as proud of her teammates’ accomplishments and said she couldn’t have done it without their support and that of their coaches.
“Before the season even began, a bunch of the girls on the team came by my house and made posters and signs for me, helping me through it all,” she said. “Even though I missed a lot of the season, they were constantly cheering me on and telling me I could do it.”
Gregov also wants to thank her coaches — head coach Dan Broshears and assistant coaches Kempf and Evyn Spencer: “I wouldn’t have gotten through this season without their help. They modified practices, gave me tips and helped me through the really difficult emotional side of all of this.”
Gregov is still grappling with the aftermath of her skateboarding accident, but her experience at state gives her hope.
“Recovery is not fully over, but I’m getting there,” she said. “I’m extremely happy and excited, and I’m feeling very, very good, which is a big relief.”
Team Stands Out At State
Just as Gregov faced personal obstacles this season, the team overcame several challenges as well before ending up in sixth place at the state championship meet.
The pandemic left the team scrambling to find a place to practice when it could no longer use its longtime site of Webster University’s pool. The team then practiced at Lindbergh High School until its pool closed due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in November. The WGHS girls then found a temporary home at Kirkwood High School’s pool, but with the only available practice time from 9:15 to 10:45 p.m. The team then returned to Lindbergh to practice when its pool reopened at the end of January.
“We are so appreciative of both schools for allowing us to come and use their facilities. Without them, we would have had to cancel our entire season,” said Webster’s head coach Broshears.
While shuffling between facilities, the team also juggled quarantines and injuries among its swimmers, but it eventually all came together.
“We had a great day at state,” Broshears said.
In addition to Gregov’s sixth place in the 50 freestyle and new school record, several other members medaled and the team also took fourth place in the 200 and 400 freestyle relay events.
“In the end, it was a super successful season again at Webster,” Broshears said. “Despite not having our own pool, we placed in the top 10 each of the past four years at state.”