Webster Groves High School junior Lili Gregov set a new school record for the 50-yard freestyle swim at the state meet with a time of 24.52 seconds. It also earned her a sixth place medal in the event. Gregov also garnered fourth place medals for the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relays, and an eighth place medal in the 100-yard freestyle individual event. | photo courtesy of Lili Gregov