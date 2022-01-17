A little over a year ago, I wrote this paper lamenting the Republican party I’d supported for decades. Referencing the “stolen election” idiocy propagated by Trump and many Republicans, including locally, I wrote: “Blood will surely be on the hands of Hawley, Schmitt and the rest if violence occurs because someone gets carried away thinking this kabuki theatre actually has legitimacy.”
Days later, five people were dead and over 100 police officers were injured. Absent Mike Pence’s unwillingness to circumvent the Constitution, no one knows what more could have happened.
Back then, it was denounced as a riot and attempted coup. That wasn’t hyperbole. But today, knowing how bad it looks and loathing anything casting a favorable light on Democrats, Republicans would have everyone forget or minimize what happened, painting the rioters as “tourists” or Antifa(!).
Some have created false equivalencies with the Portland riots, omitting those weren’t stirred up for months by a sitting president. It is important to ignore these distortions and see its reality clearly, and what could have happened, but for the bravery of the Capitol police.
Today, via gerrymandering and restrictions, divisive attempts are being made to limit voter access and subvert democracy, versus embracing democracy and running on policies that will garner more support. That’s another topic, but for anyone who shrugs their shoulders at the importance of Jan. 6, 2021, I’d encourage a reconsideration. That day, and what it could signify if lessons aren’t learned from it, was a warning that goes to the soul of our country.
Paul Higgins
Glendale