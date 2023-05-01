German culture and heritage abounds in Perry County, Missouri. Located just an hour and a half south of St. Louis, explore the great outdoors or get in touch with the past in Perry County.
Visit Perryville for the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, 1905 W. Saint Joseph St. This peaceful place was founded in 1818 with the construction of a small log church and seminary, which served as the first institution for higher education west of the Mississippi River.
Originally part of the Louisiana Purchase, this land grant provided a place for the formation of Catholic priests, brothers and settlers. Enjoy a serene stroll along the half-mile Rosary Walk, reflect in prayer at a century-old grotto or simply admire the many paintings inside the nearly 200-year-old Shrine Church. Free guided tours are offered on weekdays and weekends. Visit shrine129.com for more information.
Nestled away in the quaint town of Frohna, Missouri, the Saxon Lutheran Memorial is dedicated to preserving and proclaiming the life and faith of the Saxon Lutheran immigrants.
With authentic log cabin homes, buildings and furnishings from the early 1800s, Saxon Lutheran Memorial has shared the pioneer culture and Lutheran faith of the original Perry County settlers with the public for 50 years.
The Saxon Lutheran Memorial was designated in 1964 as a historical treasure by the National Park Service. It continues to be a destination for school field trips, bus tours and families wanting to rediscover their Lutheran or Perry County roots.
The 30-acre site features the log-cabin frame house building that was the home of brothers Wilhelm and Christian Adolf Bergt. Now restored, the cabin is furnished with household utensils and furniture from the 19th century. Other buildings include a log barn, two log buildings — thought to have served as slave quarters for settlers prior to the arrival of the Saxons — a wooden granary, the visitors’ center and an outdoor farm equipment museum.
Visit the memorial this Saturday, April 29, for an apple butter cooking demonstration.
Planning ahead? The annual Fall Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy live demonstrations from the 1800s, handmade crafts, German food, musical entertainment, apple butter cooking, blacksmithing, bread baking, a petting zoo, attendance prizes, horse and buggy rides, and more.
The Saxon Lutheran Memorial is located at 296 Saxon Memorial Drive. Call 573-824-5404 for more information.
Learn more and plan your trip at visitperrycounty.com.