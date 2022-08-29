Just 90 minutes south of St. Louis is Frohna, Missouri, home of the Saxon Lutheran Memorial. With authentic log cabin homes, buildings and furnishings from the early 1800s, Saxon Lutheran Memorial has shared the pioneer culture and Lutheran faith of the original Perry County settlers with the public for 50 years.
Visit Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for the annual Fall Festival. Enjoy live demonstrations, crafts, German food, music, blacksmithing, a petting zoo, attendance prizes, horse and buggy rides, and more.
The Saxon Lutheran Memorial is located at 296 Saxon Memorial Drive. To learn more, visit the Saxon Lutheran Memorial on Facebook or call 573-824-5404.