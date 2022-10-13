Kirkwood resident Rod Kerner, 76, was diagnosed with aggressive glaucoma at age 42. His condition is hereditary.
About eight years ago, Kerner made the difficult decision to give up driving because he was losing his peripheral vision.
“I’ve always been proactive with learning how to cope with my diminishing eyesight,” he said.
Kerner was referred to ophthalmologist James Bobrow, a board member for the St. Louis Society for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Bobrow then introduced him to Susan Meissel, the society’s orientation and mobility consultant. Meissel taught him the safest way to cross streets, how to use a probing cane — the white cane used by many who are blind or visually impaired — and provided transportation options.
Kerner suffered a traumatic injury four years ago, however, when attempting to cross the street along Manchester Road. He detected a car about 30 feet from the crosswalk. After waiting on the curb for five minutes, he determined the car wasn’t going to approach and took a step off the curb.
The car hit him so hard he lost a shoe and his body hit the windshield. He was then thrown off the hood of the car and hit his head.
During the accident, the stint that had been placed in his right eye to help reduce the pressure caused by glaucoma came out the front of his eye, resulting in a detached retina. Kerner’s eye ultimately had to be removed, leaving him with only 15% vision in his “good” eye.
After Kerner recovered at a rehab facility, Meissel was there to teach him to navigate the world with his new prosthetic eye. He now walks a mile every morning, and utilizes instruments and technology provided by the St. Louis Society for the Blind and Visually Impaired on a daily basis.
“The society is one of the best kept secrets,” he said. “They are a really good resource and we’re lucky to have them in St. Louis.”
“Best Kept Secret”
Since establishing its database in 2016, the St. Louis Society for the Blind and Visually Impaired, located at 8770 Manchester Road in Brentwood, has enriched the lives of over 700 individuals with visual impairments in Kirkwood and Webster Groves alone.
Though the Brentwood-based non-profit serves clients mainly in St. Louis, St. Charles and Jefferson counties as well as the city of St. Louis, the society has reached people from Springfield, Illinois, to Springfield, Missouri.
People with diminishing visual acuity may experience difficulty basic household tasks. Though there may not be anything to be done medically for some eye conditions, low vision rehabilitation can help. That’s where the St. Louis Society for the Blind and Visually Impaired comes in.
The Drews Low Vision Clinic, staffed by doctors of optometry and occupational therapists, provides an eye exam to determine if optical aids could help someone with their remaining sight, or if skill training could help them remain independent. Services are provided regardless of ability to pay.
Orientation and mobility services train clients to move around safely and independently. Daily living services adapt and restore skills such as cooking, use of appliances, self care and organization.
Social workers provide counseling and family education as well as community resources and referrals, including for depression, which often accompanies sight loss. Peer-led support groups and other socialization activities occur throughout the year.
Assistive technology and communications services help clients with the internet and email, computer training, Braille instruction and speech output software. The Sight Solutions Shop offers new and gently-used aids and appliances. Transportation services may be scheduled for a small fee.
This spring, the society started a grant-funded program in Jefferson County that allows for a certified occupational therapy assistant to make home visits.
“I’m Impressed”
The benefits of the society are best evidenced by the stories of those, like Kerner, who utilize its many services. Webster Groves resident Joan Krause, 91, is another one of those people.
In the spring of 2021, Krause, who lives at Bethesda Orchard, went in for a routine check up and was told she was in the beginning stages of macular degeneration. She received an eye exam through the society, which then recommended a giant print check register, and other assistive technology and devices to help Krause.
“I’m impressed by the way the society’s Sight Solutions Shop has people who know what assistive devices would be helpful with the many different eye conditions. Everyone is so friendly, too,” she said.
Krause said she eventually had to give up driving for her safety and that of others, and needed to find affordable transportation to her water exercise class in Richmond Heights, which the society has also provided.
Wike For Sight
On average, it costs roughly $1,000 to provide a comprehensive training program to clients, according to Laura Park-Leach, president and CEO for St. Louis Society of the Blind and Visually Impaired. She added that while insurance may cover part of that, the society relies on donations and grants to pay for most services because it does not receive government funding.
“It is important to our agency to be available to everyone in need,” Park-Leach said. “As half of our clients are living at or below 200% of poverty, our generous community of donors makes it possible to provide assistance to these people.”
To help support its many services, the St. Louis Society for the Blind and Visually Impaired is hosting a fundraiser called “Wike for Sight,” which will combine a wine tasting with hiking and walking.
The event will be held Friday, Oct. 14, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Hawken House Hearth Room, 1155 Rock Hill Road. Tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for those under 21. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit slsbvi.org.