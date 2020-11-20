The annual Kirkwood/Webster Turkey Day Run is going virtual this year, and there’s a few new twists to the tradition.
The run will still offer both 5K (3.1 mile) and 10K (6.2 mile) routes. New this year will be a Turkey Day Challenge, plus competitions between Kirkwood and Webster Groves to see which city registers more residents and how many miles each city can log. Participants can register now through Thanksgiving Day, and run the races and log mileage from Nov. 20-26.
Events
• 5K and 10K: Run the 5K or 10K distance, or both. Participants will receive a custom Kirkwood-Webster Turkey Day mask and their mileage will count toward the Kirkwood-Webster Challenge Cup. Distances can be completed at any location and any time between Nov. 20-26. Cost is $20.
• Turkey Day Challenge: Challenge participants will have from Nov. 20-26 to log as many miles as possible. Participants will receive a Kirkwood/Webster Turkey Day hoodie and miles logged will go toward the Kirkwood vs. Webster mileage competition. Cost is $40.
• Turkey Day Double Helping: Run the races and the challenge and get both the mask and hoodie. Participants can run their races while racking up miles toward the Kirkwood/Webster Challenge Cup, and get both swag options. Cost is $50.
For more information or to register, visit runsignup.com and type Kirkwood in the search box.