My father celebrated his 90th birthday on July 12, which got me thinking about all the changes he’s seen in his lifetime.
Time/history is both a window from which we view our lives, and a context in which we exist. I never really understood this until I started aging. Suddenly, professional athletes were younger than me. Notable actors who were my age started looking “long in the tooth.” Time fully stepped on my toes when some of my favorite bands organized reunion tours.
My father’s birth year of 1931 saw unemployment surge deeply into double digits (16.3%). A drought in the Midwest fired up dust storms that would devastate the region for years to come. Al Capone was convicted of tax fraud, The Empire State Building was completed and a small community named Las Vegas decided to legalize gambling.
At 8-years-old he saw the first appearance of Batman in Detective Comics. That same year, Nazi Germany invaded Poland, starting World War II. My 17-year-old father may have read about the Arab-Israeli war, the founding of the World Health Organization and the division between North and South Korea.
The 1950s found him serving in the Korean War, while Elvis Presley started his career and the war in Vietnam had its beginnings. The 1960s kept him busy with three bouncing baby boys as Vietnam took its toll on the nation, and the country lost President Kennedy and Martin Luther King, Jr. to assassination. The 1970s saw the rise of “super bands” like Led Zeppelin, as decades of war finally came to an end.
As I read the notable events from his lifetime, it becomes clear that he’s seen a lot of turmoil, much technological advancement and cultural progression. Young people have always seen their parents and elders as out of touch with modern movements, sensibilities and technology.
Uncool, square, nerd, dork, normie or basic have all been used to describe parents, teachers and leaders who may be stuck within their window of history. It’s as if we reach a certain age and cease to notice the advancement of society. Technology has advanced so quickly within the past decade that it has left a large portion of the population behind. We’ve also become overly dependent on technology. Wisdom has always been the one thing that the elderly can hold over the young.
The hard-won, long-fought experiences of life teach lessons that can be passed on — if anyone will listen. These days, wisdom seems to be coming from tech companies and social networks rather than grandma and grandpa. I had hoped the pandemic would help shift some of that over-dependence on technology back toward family. It did for some.
If we ignore history or cease to learn from it, we are doomed to repeat it. So all you whippersnappers out there better realize that someday you’re going to be left behind by your technology as your grandchildren laugh at the fact that you don’t have any data jack implants.
As my father aimed his fire extinguisher at the 90 candles blazing away on his cake, I made a point to thank him for his guidance. That is, right after he told me to sit up straight and use proper diction while singing him Happy Birthday.