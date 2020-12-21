This will come as a shock to my husband, children and anyone who has seen me wear pantyhose with open-toe shoes. But I am WAY more hip and cool than you think.
I am so hip and so cool, in fact, that as my holiday gift to you, I will reveal how you, too, can increase your hipness and coolness, a secret passed down to me from my mother, an under-the-radar hipster whose willingness to defy pantyhose-wearing norms was even greater than my own.
The need for this information is apparently great. Disturbing new research finds that one in four Americans fear losing touch with what’s “hip and cool” when they get old. Even more alarming, this research finds that the average American starts to feel old at age 47.
FORTY-SEVEN? Speaking on behalf of non-average Americans everywhere, that is malarkey! I will now share the secret to staying hip and cool via a story.
A year ago, I was invited to an album launch party in Milwaukee for my oldest son’s band, which the internet refers to as a “funky, progressive, psych rock power trio.”
They are very talented. OK, they don’t play any show tunes or Barry Manilow covers. So don’t even ask. But if you are a fan of instrumental funky and/or progressive songs, they are definitely the psych rock power trio for you.
Hearing the words “launch party,” I did exactly what I knew my mother would do — I ordered a sheet cake. I take that back. She would have BAKED hers.
Decorated with the band’s name, MY cake was like something you’d see at an American Idol finale, only with more buttercream frosting.
As I set up my serving table, the venue’s owner walked over. He noted that I was the first mother to ever serve cake at an after-hours album launch party at his club. Later, as the room filled up, I glanced around. Use your imagination here. Long story short: I believed him.
The truth is, I did not have a lot in common with the crowd which, it turns out, hadn’t taken the phrase “launch party” as literally as I had. They came expecting to hear the trio play their new album.
But if you think I regret bringing the cake, you’re wrong. Cake, you see, speaks to every generation. It is an excellent conversation starter. Thanks to that cake, I met dozens of interesting young people that night. One 20-something woman grew emotional when returning for a second slice.
“My mom wouldn’t be caught dead here,” she confided. “She definitely wouldn’t serve cake.”
My point is, you don’t have to ACT hip and cool to BE hip and cool as you grow older. You just have to show up. Anything more is icing on the cake.