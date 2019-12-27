If anyone from the Hallmark Channel is listening: I have a Christmas movie idea. Lori Loughlin could star. If she’s, uh, free. You know. The college admissions thing.
Anyway, the movie opens in the modest office of a small charity. Founded years ago by the churches in this wholesome midwestern community, the charity supports local families in need. It would have a food pantry. Afterschool programs. That kind of thing.
At Christmas, the charity sponsors an Adopt-a-Family program. You know the routine. Families, churches and businesses are assigned families. They buy gifts. Maybe throw in some canned goods for Christmas dinner and a check for the utility bill.
The families receive the gifts. Tears are shed. Hugs are shared by all. It starts to snow as the credits start to roll.
Of course, as is, this story would never fly with Hallmark. In a Hallmark movie, something must go terribly wrong. Also, someone must fall in love.
So let’s fill in a few more details.
As our movie opens, a volunteer — a beautiful young widow played by Lori Loughlin — meets a handsome and eligible donor with a passion for charitable giving and chain saw ice-sculpting.
But the volunteer can’t think about that. You see, it’s just four days before the Adopt-a-Family gifts are to be distributed, and it’s been discovered that 35 families have gone unadopted.
Panic ensues. Picture a scene filled with consternation and hand-wringing. And sleigh bells.
The charity prepares to dip into its already-limited general fund to provide groceries and small gifts for the families.
Then a miracle happens. The community catches wind of the charity’s predicament. One church alerts its parishioners and donations pour in. Another contributes the proceeds from a Christmas concert. Townspeople join in. A former resident of a neighboring town, now retired and living in Florida, sends $50.
Within three days, more than $14,000 in checks and gift cards arrive at the charity’s doorstep, along with bus passes, blankets and an extra-large pair of men’s slippers.
It would be a merry Christmas for the 35 unadopted families after all! And there would be enough left over to help fund the charity’s utility and food programs for the winter months ahead!
Outside the volunteer’s office window, the handsome donor is seen chain-sawing a heart from a block of ice. Carolers sing. They are drowned out by the chain saw.
Still, the volunteer’s heart melts. It begins to snow. The credits roll.
Want to know the crazy part?
This movie would be based on a true story!
Yes, it really happened! The charity was Webster-Rock Hill Ministries. The donors were many of you. The volunteer/donor romance? Ok, I may have embellished a bit.
But who knows? It’s a Hallmark Christmas movie. Anything is possible.