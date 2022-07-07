On a recent summer evening, dozens of neighbors and families visited the cul de sac at the end of Doerwood Lane. Described by residents as “the best street in Kirkwood,” the neighborhood gathered to celebrate the birthdays of three longtime residents.
Children, adults and seniors alike wandered about the party, catching up and eating birthday cake with the sounds of stories and laughter resonating in the air.
At a table at the end of a driveway sat the guests of honor in front of a colorful banner. Mel Jacobs, 91; Laverne Weingartner, 92; and Rita Stillman, 98, were all celebrating their birthdays. All have lived in the neighborhood for decades and witnessed multiple generations of children grow up there, including some of their own.
Jeanne Chiles lives next door to Stillman. She lives in the house her grandparents owned before her, where she and her brother used to visit as a kid, playing with Jacobs’ children, Cheryl Jordan and Tim Jacobs.
“Tim is still my brother’s best friend to this date,” Chiles said.
The neighborhood’s culture of friendship has continued throughout the years, with celebrations for different holidays bringing the community together. Every Christmas, the neighborhood turns the flagpole in the cul de sac into a Christmas tree, wrapped with lights. Jacobs once held an important role in the holiday spirit.
“When I was a small child, every year he (Jacobs) saved milk jugs for the latter half of the year. He would cut the tops off of them, fill them with sand, put candles in them and lined the entire street,” Chiles said. “The luminaries would go all the way up the street, leading to the makeshift neighborhood Christmas tree.”
The three birthday celebrants have seen multiple generations of families grow up within the neighborhood. With new families moving in or generations staying within the same home, the neighborhood is always filled with bright, young faces.
“It’s always been fun. We always have something going on,” Weingartner said. “It’s been really good.”
But Stillman explained that she met Weingartner by chance before moving into the neighborhood. Weingartner, a former registered nurse, helped care for Stillman during a surgery she had a few years before. They then met again, this time as neighbors.
“I thought, ‘I know you from somewhere, who are you?’” Stillman said as she and Weingartner laughed. Stillman referred to Weingartner at the party anytime a medical topic was mentioned.
Stillman, who still lives in the house she originally moved into, is meeting new people even now. She takes walks throughout the neighborhood, cares for her flowers and sits on her porch talking to neighbors. Recently, she met a baby named Henry, who shares the name of her late husband.
“I had to laugh,” she said. “There’s old names that come and go.”
People come and go from the neighborhood, too. Chiles’ parents, Bob and Carolyn O’Neill, met on Doerwood Lane as teenagers. While they didn’t live there for long, they continued visits throughout the years to Bob O’Neill’s parents’ house — now Chiles.’
The O’Neills reminisced about how helpful the birthday celebrants are, noting Jacobs as “the mechanical guy” and how Stillman’s “lived a life and a half.”
Community members still look after one another, with some neighbors having keys to each others’ homes in case of an emergency. The neighborhood is connected, something Jacobs, Weingartner and Stillman have been a part of and something others cherish. Neighbors who have recently moved in take quick notice of the friendships they make, including those made between children.
“Those kids are all making friends with each other, and it’s just repeating itself,” Chiles said. “It’s fun — the friendships and the families being entwined.”
Stillman, like Weingartner, is excited to see the multi-generational community continue to grow and change. She explained she’s glad to be her age, and hoped she would be someday.
“My grandmother lived to be 89 and I thought, ‘That’s a nice age, I hope I live that long,’” said Stillman, who will turn 99 this weekend.
See more photos of the birthday celebration in the gallery here.
Alexandria Darmody is a journalism student at Webster University and an intern with the Webster-Kirkwood Times.