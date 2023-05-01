For furry fun this spring, take the family to one of two nearby alpaca ranches.
Visit Big River Alpacas in Fletcher, Missouri, 10622 Calico Road, for the annual shearing demonstration on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This event is fun for the whole family, and includes a concession stand, raffles and prize drawings, hand spinner demonstrations and a boutique. Take a picture with your favorite alpaca!
Admission is $5 per person and includes a cup of food to feed the alpacas. All processes are donated to TASK, a local organization supporting kids with disabilities.
For more information about Big River Alpacas, call 573-678-1102.
For more fun, head to Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch in Makanda, Illinois, 1335 Hall Church Road. This mother-daughter operation is nestled in the hills of Southern Illinois, just minutes off Interstate 57.
Meet the resident alpacas, tour the premises and shop handmade, real alpaca fiber products or schedule a class in fiber prep, spinning wheel, weaving or crochet.
The farm will be open for the annual National Alpaca Farm Days on Sept. 23 and 24. For more details about Rolling Oak Alpaca, visit rollingoakalpacaranch.com.