Kirkwood’s most notable music man, the late Mel Bay, will be honored with a tribute at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 1. The guitar concert will benefit the arts in Kirkwood.
“Mel Bay was a marvel. His instructional materials for making music are known the world over,” said Zoe Perkins with the Kirkwood Arts Commission. “He really helped make the guitar what it is today for music performance.
“We worked with his son, Bill, who was generous with his time and archival materials,” added Perkins. “He also helped us get talents like Frank Vignola, Vinny Raniolo and Gary Mazzaroppi for the event.”
Perkins noted that the concert will begin with a short set by the Kirkwood High School jazz band. The evening’s program will be hosted by Ruth Ezell, senior producer with the St. Louis PBS affiliate Channel 9.
Vignola will devote some time on his trip to St. Louis to give Kirkwood band students tips from his own long music career. He currently plays every Wednesday at the world-famous Birdland Jazz Club in New York City.
“I started playing guitar at the age of 6 with the Mel Bay book one — and I went from there all the way through book seven,” said Vignola. “I still have them all. Those books gave me the foundation to be a professional guitar player.”
Vignola has performed with everyone from Ringo Starr, Madonna and Tommy Emmanuel to guitar legend Les Paul. Of course, Vignola’s instructional mentor, Mel Bay, played with a few stars in his day as well.
Bay played in a trio that included harmonica player Stan Musial and banjo player John Becker. He traveled regularly to play in his early years, but Bay eventually needed to spend more time with his rapidly growing music publishing business in Kirkwood.
Bay has a celebrity star dedicated to him on the “Walk of Fame” on Delmar Boulevard in The Loop in St. Louis. In 1996, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Guitar Foundation of America.
The Mel Bay Story
In a 1992 story in the Webster-Kirkwood Times, Bay told this reporter that he had hundreds of celebrity musicians drop by his store during his four decades in business.
“I’ve had all kinds of groups in here,” said Bay. “One time, I had some guys in here who called themselves ‘The Eagles.’ Another time there was some strange-named group ... they called themselves ‘The Who.’”
Bay was born in Bunker, Missouri, in 1913, but spent most of his years growing up in DeSoto. At age 14, he received a guitar for Christmas, and taught himself to play with the help of an Ozark fiddler named Paul Hill.
He played at Ozark house-raising parties, then made his way to the big city when he was 18. By 1935, Bay was playing in nightclubs and ballrooms, as well as playing live on KMOX and KWK radio stations.
In addition to being swamped with gigs, Bay worked at perfecting his method and instruction materials for guitar. World War II prompted an idea: Because servicemen were coming back from other countries with guitars, Bay was convinced he could have a future in publishing guitar lessons.
Trying to interest publishers in the future of guitar music, he was met with skepticism. One of those doubters told Bay that his dream of a guitar boom was a pipe dream: “Young man,” he said to Bay, “before you see that, you’ll see a man walk on the moon and Mississippi go Republican.”
Bay did see those things happen, as well as his predicted guitar boom. He began printing his instruction books after the war, and navigated country roads around America to sell them at music stores.
By the 1970s, Bay was buying presses and giant warehouses for Mel Bay publications. Once an instrument for Ozark hillbilly pickers and classic music soloists, the guitar became the bulwark of the music industry.
Today, Bay’s “Modern Guitar Method” has sold more than 15 million copies and guitarists worldwide have learned to play with his books. Among those pickers are kids and grandkids of Mel and May Bay — and the legacy continues.
“Everything’s grown beyond my wildest imagination,” Bay told the Times in 1992. “With the guitar, you’ve got this instrument that plays all types of music, and you’ve got an instrument that anybody can afford, and you can’t name a facet of society it won’t adapt itself to.”
Adapting To Guitar
Two alumni of Mel Bay guitar lessons are John Zweig of New York City and Roger Stojeba of Kirkwood, who have both adapted well to playing the instrument that Bay so loved.
“Many people would be surprised that one man in the little suburban town of Kirkwood, Missouri, is responsible for such a revolution in the image and applications of a musical instrument,” said Zweig. “We can almost say that the birth of the guitar, as a legitimate instrument, really happened in Kirkwood.”
Zweig, who plays music in Manhattan, said Bay was an innovator and businessman, and can be compared to Thomas Edison, Henry Ford and Steve Jobs as a pioneer in his field.
Stojeba said he and his band mates visited Bay’s store in Kirkwood at least every other week in their teens. He bought three guitars there, including his Martin D-18n, which was sold to him personally by Bay in 1971.
“That guitar has been with me for over 50 years,” said Stojeba. “With Mr. Bay’s guitar, I have played thousands of hours, written more than 70 songs and have recorded two albums.
“In short, Mr. Bay and his music store allowed me to live dreams that were once only in my head,” added Stojeba. “He was an incredible musician and will be remembered as a pioneer in guitar instruction for the serious musician.”
A Tribute
Tickets for “Frank Vignola: Tribute To Mel Bay” are for sale on Metrotix. Tickets are $40 to $50. VIP tickets are also available and include a cocktail reception, preferred seating and a Frank Vignola CD. The evening benefits arts education and arts programs in Kirkwood.