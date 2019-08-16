The Kirkwood Historical Society presents “A Tour of the Town: An Illumination of Our Treasures – Old and New,” on Sunday, Sept. 8. Tour the new private home located at 201 N. Taylor, directly across from the Kirkwood Public Library.
This residence, completed in 2018, was the winner of Kirkwood Landmarks Commission’s New Home of Merit Award. The home was also featured in the May 2019 issue of St. Louis Home and Lifestyles.
Two tours are available: Tour 1 is from 3 to 5 p.m. and Tour 2 is from 5 to 7 p.m. Enjoy catering from Westwood Catering. Guests will meet the homeowners and their architect, builder and designer. Tickets are $100-$150.
Proceeds benefit historic Mudd’s Grove, the crown jewel of the Kirkwood Historical Society. While this is a fundraiser to support the ongoing maintenance and preservation needs of Mudd’s Grove, it also is a reflection of the Kirkwood Historical Society’s mission, which is to foster an active appreciation for preserving the history of the Kirkwood area and its relevance to the present and future.
Each ticket includes:
• Guided tour of the interior and exterior of the home.
• Appetizers catered by Westwood Catering.
• Beer and wine.
• A $35 Historian, one-year membership to the Kirkwood Historical Society (for new memberships only).
• Quarterly issues of the “Kirkwood Historical Review” featuring articles and pictures concerning the history of Kirkwood and surrounding areas.
• The Kirkwood Historical Society’s annual Strawberry Festival with picnic space, entertainment and plenty of strawberries and ice cream – fun for the whole family.
• Monthly “KHS Friends” meetings that feature noteworthy speakers.
• Quarterly members’ meetings that feature a speaker on a subject of historical interest.
• Kirkwood Historical Society exhibits, presentations and events.
• The opportunity to rent Mudd’s Grove at the member’s rate for a meeting, party, wedding or other event.
• Use of the Kirkwood Historical Society Library for the research needs of our community.
• A special place to donate and preserve books, papers, photos and other items on Missouri and Kirkwood history for the future.
Booties will be provided upon entry; please plan appropriate footwear.
Ticket prices and more information are available online at www.eventbrite.com.