Now is the time for every one of us to do everything we can to repair the damage (especially to our children and our elders) that has been caused by treating each other like lepers for these many long months.
Personally, I am allergic to respiratory viruses, so I’m glad people have learned to stay home when they have symptoms, but that is all I want. I love people. I love being with people, so if you think you’re showing “love” by not talking, not coming near or not smiling, I don’t get it.
Instead, let us please start healing our society right now. And I beg you, I really am begging you, for myself, for the children and for the elders in care, not to return to all that “emotional distancing” in the fall. It was horrible, to say the least.
Jill Lawrence
Webster Groves