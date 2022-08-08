People are upset about divisiveness. How did we get here? Why was a man like Mr. Trump elected to office? A man who ran on anger and fear. A man who hid and downplayed a deadly pandemic. A man who tried to overturn a legitimate election, encouraged the hanging of a sitting vice president and the desecration of our capitol. Not mine. Not yours. Ours. The end result is Americans are hurt. Deeply hurt.
We need to dial back the cruelty to minorities and women. Stop the unwarranted attacks on teachers, school boards and public education. Listen to public health officials. Worship as we please and let others do the same. Live your lives happily and let others live theirs. We are all Americans. I’m no better than you and you are no better than me. End divisiveness. Heal a nation.
Mary Sandman
Webster Groves